BSP-16 Saifuddin keen to keep up consistency

ZCZC

BSP-16

CRICKET-SAIFUDDIN-GOAL

Saifuddin keen to keep up consistency

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS)—Bangladeshi all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was elated to contribute in team’s winning-cause in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and would like to keep up that consistency in the rest of the series.

Saifuddin claimed 2-49 with bowling before making a quick fire 13 lower down the order as Bangladesh won the game by 33 runs to go up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Saifuddin who was considered as Bangladesh’s first choice all-rounder lost the way due to his recurring back injury which interrupted his career after the 2019 World Cup. He was however not the first choice player in Bangladesh’s last two ODI series against West Indies and New Zealand.

Though he got few chance in this period, he was unable to prove that he is in such kind of form that the team management wants.

With the things looking ominous for him, Saifuddin said he had a goal to succeed this time around.

“I was adamant to be successful this time around. I just wanted to play from the beginning of the series as I have returned to Dhaka after Eid break with a goal that if I get chance to play from the first match, I will definitely prove my worth,” he shared his goal today.

“It’s delighting to do what I wanted to do. Still there are two matches to be left and I hope I can keep up that consistency.”

Saifuddin’s most important contribution in the match was to take the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga as he threatened to take the game away from Bangladesh’s after despite Sri Lanka being left to 149-7.

Saifuddin in his third spell removed him after Hasaranga blasted 60 ball-74 and cleared Bangladesh’s way to win the game.

“A victory was badly needed for us. I also wanted to contribute in team’s victory..I wanted it from the core of my heart. I am happy for that,” he said.

“I knew Hasaranga from my Under-19 days. We played Under-19 World Cup together. So I had some idea about him. He batted really well. I got his wicket by setting him up..I set a fielding for him after realizing the wicket’s behaviour.”

Saifuddin also credited Mustafizur for his success in the first ODI.

“Mustafizur has been in great form since the IPL. As he bowled well from the other end, it came as good for him. Naturally when your bowling partner bowls well, it takes off the pressure. If he couldn’t bowl well, I would have felt the heat,” he concluded.

BSS/SMP/ARS/1957 hrs