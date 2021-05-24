BSS-37 4,02,368 people get 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccine in Rajshahi

ZCZC

BSS-37

COVID-19-VACCINE-RAJSHAHI (with picture)

4,02,368 people get 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccine in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2021 (BSS)–A total of 4,02,368 people received second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and other districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 670 people including 261 females took the second jabs today, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health services, told BSS today.

He said 108 including 48 females in Chapainawabganj, 12 including 5 in Naogaon and 30 people in Natore have got the vaccines today.

Apart from this, a total of 10 including 2 females in Sirajganj, 210 including 107 females in Bogra and 270 including 199 females in Joypurhat received the vaccines today, he added.

BSS/AH/SKB/ 1918 hrs