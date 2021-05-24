BSS-12 Four die, 119 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

ZCZC

BSS-12

CORONA-CTG

Four die, 119 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – A total of four people died and 119 more people were reported positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram district in the last 24 hours. The infection rate is 11.42 percent.

The total infected people reached 52,643 at nine COVID-19 laboratories in the district till Sunday evening.

The daily new infection figure shows a slight enhanced compared to the previous day’s figure of 80, but the recovery rate declining continusly in the district in recent weeks,” Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chatogram told BSS today.

Among the infected patients, 78 are from Chattogram city and 41 from different upazilas of the district.

The health expert of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing corona infections here.

With four deaths on Sunday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 598, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.

“Among the reported fatalities, 434 were the residents of the port city and the rest 164 were from different upazilas of the district,” he said,

Among the total 52,643 coronavirus infected people, 42,052 are the residents of the port city and the rest 10,591 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district, he continued.

“The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 38,967 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 77 more patients on Sunday,” the health official said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 74.02.

A total of 5,552 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, he mentioned.

BSS/MAM/KS/MMA/1605hrs