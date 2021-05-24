BSS-11 One more die due to Covid-19 in C’nawabganj

ZCZC

BSS-11

CHAPAINAWABGANJ-COVID-TOLL

One more die due to Covid-19 in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 24, 2021 (BSS)- One more coronavirus (Covid-19) infected patient from Chapainawabganj sadar upazila died during the last 24 hours raising the total number of fatalities in the district to 28.

He died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, according to the Civil Surgeon Office of Chapainawabganj.

On the other hand, 92 more people were tested positive for the lethal virus during the last 24 hours raising the total number of corona positive cases in the district to 1,383, the sources said, adding:”Out of 202 samples, 92 people were detected positive for Covid-19 after completing the Antigen Test.”

BSS/CORR/SSS/1546 hrs