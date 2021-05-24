BSS-10 Construction work of two school buildings completed in Mymensingh

ZCZC

Construction work of two school buildings completed in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – The construction works of two-storey academic building of East Baleapara and Kashecharan Government Primary Schools under Gouripur upazila have been completed at a cost of Taka over 1.50 crore.

Earlier, local lawmaker Nazim Uddin Ahamed formally inaugurated the construction works of the academic bhabans, according to the Upazila Engineering Office.

The construction works have been completed under the supervision of concerned technical officials of the Upazila Engineering Office.

Now, the students of the schools will get accommodation facilities with a good atmosphere to run their daily academic activities.

