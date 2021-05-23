PM greets national cricket team

DHAKA, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team on winning the first match in the three-match ODI home series against Sri Lanka by 33 runs.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Sri Lanka.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.