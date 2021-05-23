AmCham holds virtual town hall

DHAKA, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) held a virtual town hall titled “US-Bangladesh Economic Relation: Migration to a developing nation” today.

Earl R. Miller, Ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh attended the discussion as the guest of honor and The President – AmCham Syed Ershad Ahmed was present as the session chair, said a press release.

The event is also attended by Ms. JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), the United States Embassy in Bangladesh, and concerned officials from the United States embassy in Bangladesh. Mr. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President – AmCham & Country Manager, Mastercard – Bangladesh moderated the program.

The program is powered by Air Alliance Limited (UPS Authorized Service Contractor) in Bangladesh.

The virtual town hall aimed to overview the work and collaboration between AmCham and the US Embassy, and outline the situation, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and the new era of the Biden-Harris administration.

AmCham Bangladesh will continue working with the US Embassy to promote and support US business in Bangladesh, the release also said.

The chamber also hopes to continue this series of discussions to focus on different industries and identify opportunities and issues and recommend action and policies to enhance economic cooperation between the US and Bangladesh.

Its officials said: “It might act as a catalyst to discuss joint efforts by AmCham and the US Embassy in partnership with the concerned stakeholders and how we both can play a supporting role in the ecosystem at large of doing business easier.

AmCham Bangladesh stated that partnerships are critical and they value mutual cooperation between the USA and Bangladesh. They are currently America’s fifty-second largest goods trading partner and the single largest market for Bangladesh goods in the world.

The US-Bangladesh bilateral trade volume crossed $9 billion, which AmCham hopes to increase, and the trade deficit reaches a little over $4 billion.

As such, the US is still the largest contributor to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh, and AmCham hopes further cooperation may attract more investment in diversified segments and contribute to Bangladesh’s growth to a developing nation.

AmCham Bangladesh commented that they are attempting to develop an approach that might help the business and regulatory leadership set priorities through systematic diagnostics and research – identifying opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and the USA.

Among others, AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders and media representatives attended the event.