BSS-13 Covid-19 deaths reach 376 in Rangpur division

Covid-19 deaths reach 376 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – Two more persons died of Covid-19 in Dinajpur and Rangpur during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today, raising the coronavirus related death toll to 376 in the division.

“A total of 56 infected patients died from April 10 to May 22, the highest number of deaths in the last 42 days, in the division since outbreak of the pandemic,” said Focal Person of the COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break up of the 376 fatalities stands at 88 in Rangpur, 140 in Dinajpur, 38 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts.

“The average death rate currently stands at 2.02 percent, the highest for the first time in the division, since the beginning of pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, the monthly fatalities numbers were eleven between March 11 and April 11, only three between February 11 and January 11 and six between January 11 and February 11 last in the division, Dr Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Ahad Ali said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 18,594 as 33 more patients were reported after testing 244 samples with the infection rate of 13.52 percent on Saturday.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,30,584 collected samples of all eight districts in the division were tested till Saturday, and of them, 18,584 people were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.24 percent.

“The district-wise break up of 18,594 patients currently stands at 4,879 in Rangpur, 835 in Panchagarh, 1,565 in Nilphamari, 1,061 in Lalmonirhat, 1,198 in Kurigram, 1,659 in Thakurgaon, 5,653 in Dinajpur and 1,744 in Gaibandha of the division,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 17,555 with the healing of 10 more infected people on Saturday with the average recovery rate of 94.41 percent in the division.

“The 17,555 recovered patients include 4,553 of Rangpur, 810 Panchagarh, 1,507 of Nilphamari, 1,026 of Lalmonirhat, 1,034 of Kurigram, 1,561 of Thakurgaon, 5,371 of Dinajpur and 1,693 of Gaibandha districts,” Dr Ali said.

Among the 18,594 infected patients, 48 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 14 at ICU beds and 11 at High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, after recovery of 17,555 people and 376 deaths while 625 are remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 3,63,117 got the second dose of the jab till Saturday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu laid maximum emphasis on abiding by the health directives to contain the Covid-19 infection rate in the division.

