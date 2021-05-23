Govt extends countrywide virus restrictions till May 30

DHAKA, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – The ongoing countrywide restrictions to resist COVID-19 pandemic have been extended till May 30 by adding some new conditions to the previous ones as the curb remained effective since April 5 last.

“The current curb have been extended till midnight of May 30 as the previous order over restriction was supposed to expire on Sunday midnight (May 23),” said a gazette notification issued by the cabinet division here today.

Under the new restrictions, the government has allowed plying of all public transports including the inter-district vehicles at half capacity.

But, passengers and staff of the transports must have to wear face musk and follow necessary health guidelines during the travel.

Hotel, restaurants and food shops are also allowed to provide services to customers keeping their half seats vacant during the restriction.

Earlier, the government first imposed the restrictions on April 5 amid surging pandemic in the country and later the curb was extended several times until May 23.