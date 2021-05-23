BSS-11 Boro harvesting goes on in full swing in Panchagarh

ZCZC

Boro harvesting goes on in full swing in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – The harvesting of Boro paddy is going on in full swing in all five upazilas of the district with much enthusiasm as the farmers are happy to see its bumper production and fair price.

Sarikul Islam, a farmer of Sabouspara village in Debiganj upazila, said he had cultivated Boro on three bighas of land and got 90 maunds of paddy.

Per maund of paddy is being sold at 800 to 900 Taka in the local markets, he said.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) office sources said this year, the weather condition was favourable for Boro cultivation as there was regular water supply, available fertilizers, no pest attack and no natural disaster which fostered bumper production.

The DAE had set a target to bring 30,125 hectares of land under Boro cultivation with the production target of 1,33,750 tonnes of rice .

Sources said Boro varieties including BRRI 28, BRRI 29, BARRI 33, BARRI 45, BARRI 50, Agro-14, Rajkumar, Rupashi Bangla and Jagaroni were cultivated this season.

To make the Boro paddy cultivation a success, different commercial banks, including Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank have disbursed a significant amount of credit among the farmers in the district, sources concerned said.

DAE deputy director (DD) Md Mizanur Rahman told BSS that their field-level officers were motivating the farmers to adopt the modern technology to boost paddy production.

