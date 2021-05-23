BSS-12 PM urges people to be alert to reduce disaster risks

ZCZC

PM urges people to be alert to reduce disaster risks

DHAKA, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the people to be cautious and aware to reduce risks of natural calamities.

“Now, we can know about cyclones earlier with the help of technology . . . be cautious and aware to reduce risks in any disaster,” she said.

The premier was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 215 cyclone and flood shelter centers along with other infrastructures in the city’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also alerted the people of another cyclone which is approaching nearer, saying the cyclone is forming (in the bay) and due to the modern technology, now it could easily be known how long this will go.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has already started to take adequate precautionary measures. “In-sha Allah, we will remain alert and be able to minimize this hazard,” she hoped.

With State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Mohammad Enamur Rahman in the chair, secretary of ministry Mohammad Mohsin delivered welcome address.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function from Ganabhaban.

A video titled “Bangabandhu, the Pioneer of Disaster Management” was screened at the onset of the ceremony.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views connecting with the people and beneficiaries at Char Darbesh Bazar of Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali district, Ramkathi village at Uzirpur upazila in Barishal district and at Bangram union in Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha district.

Of the total facilities, 110 are Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters, 30 Flood Shelters, 30 District Relief Godown-Cum-Disaster Management Information Centers and five Mujib Killas.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 50 Mujib Killas across the country in the ceremony.

