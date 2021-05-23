BSS-10 30,744 people recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

ZCZC

30,744 people recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 23, 2021 (BSS) – With recoveries of 88 more coronavirus infected people on Saturday, the total number of healed patients from the lethal virus reached 30,744 in the division, said an official report here today.

A total of 3,770 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 527, including 309 in Bogura and 80 in Rajshahi with 51 in its city, while no fatality reported afresh today.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 124 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day’s number 75, raising the total number of infected patients to 33,694, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 53 were detected in Rajshahi, including 52 in its city, followed by 22 in Natore, 12 in Joypurhat, 11 in Bogura, nine in Chapainawabganj and Sirajganj each and eight in Pabna districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 8,263 in Rajshahi, including 6,672 in its city, 1,232 in Chapainawabganj, 2,136 in Naogaon, 1,639 in Natore, 1,643 in Joypurhat, 12,161 in Bogura, 3,605 in Sirajganj and 3,015 in Pabna.

A number of 83 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 53 others were released from quarantine during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

A total of 72,054 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 70,653 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,99,392 people received second doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the city and other districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 1,105 people including 446 females took the second dose jab on Saturday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS today.

He said 56 people including 19 females in Rajshahi district, 334 including 146 females in Chapainawabganj and 175 including 74 females in Natore have got the vaccines on Saturday.

Apart from this, a total of 10 including six females in Sirajganj, 220 including 82 females in Bogra and 310 including 119 females in Joypurhat received the vaccines on the day, he added.

