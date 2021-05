ZCZC

BFF-22

COVID-19-VACCINE-CHINA

Nearly 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

BEIJING, May 23, 2021 (BSS/Xinhua) – More than 497.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

BSS/AFP/MSY/1435 hrs