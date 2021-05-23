BSP-10 First ODI begins after Covid-19 scare in Sri Lanka camp

ZCZC

BSP-10

CRICKET-SL-COVID

First ODI begins after Covid-19 scare in Sri Lanka camp

DHAKA, May 23, 2021 (BSS)- The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka began today as it was scheduled after the Covid-19 scare in the visitors’ camps today.

Three members– fast bowling coach Chaminda Vass, all-rounder Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando– of Sri Lanka camp returned positive in a test and later two of them– Vaas and Udana– were tested negative in the second Test on Sunday.

Fernando tested positive twice but is understood to have actually had Covid-19 over the past few months, so his returning positive tests was described by a team doctor as “normal”.

Udana, however, made the cut in the squad also after it was declared that he and Vaas came false positive in the first test.

The news broke out after the players and support staff of both teams were tested after the first ODI. No Bangladeshi members returned positive in this mandatory test.

Doubt cast on the series when three Sri Lankans were tested positive. But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media and communications committee Chairman Jalal Younus made sure that the match would go as planned.

“In the second Test, only Fernando was tested positive. He was kept in isolation and there is no doubt over the match and the series,” he said here today.

BSS/SMP/SSS/1414 hrs