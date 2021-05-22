Restaurants owners’ demand for allowing dine-in services

DHAKA, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Restaurant owners’ have demanded the

government for allowing resumption of dine-in services at the hotels

and restaurants across the country while ensuring compliance with all

the necessary health guidelines.

They were addressing a press conference organized by the Bangladesh

Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) at its Purana Paltan office in

the city on Saturday.

They said the country’s hotels and restaurants have already incurred

a loss of more than Tk 50,000 crore since the outbreak of Covid-19

last year.

Nearly 30 percent of restaurants, they said, have been closed

permanently after the first wave of Covid-19, and 50 percent of

ownerships’ have been transferred as their original owners’ could not

exist in the business.

They demanded for allowing the restaurant owners’ to pay utility

services bills without surcharges, give them more time to pay due

bills and low interest loan facility.

Among others, president of the association Osman Gani, secretary

general Imran Hasan, adviser Khandaker Ruhul Amin, joint secretary

general Firoz Alam Sumon, organizing secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib

and treasurer Tawfiq Elahi spoke the press conference.