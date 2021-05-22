BSS-41 Restaurants owners’ demand for allowing dine-in services

ZCZC
Restaurants owners’ demand for allowing dine-in services
DHAKA, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Restaurant owners’ have demanded the
government for allowing resumption of dine-in services at the hotels
and restaurants across the country while ensuring compliance with all
the necessary health guidelines.
They were addressing a press conference organized by the Bangladesh
Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) at its Purana Paltan office in
the city on Saturday.
They said the country’s hotels and restaurants have already incurred
a loss of more than Tk 50,000 crore since the outbreak of Covid-19
last year.
Nearly 30 percent of restaurants, they said, have been closed
permanently after the first wave of Covid-19, and 50 percent of
ownerships’ have been transferred as their original owners’ could not
exist in the business.
They demanded for allowing the restaurant owners’ to pay utility
services bills without surcharges, give them more time to pay due
bills and low interest loan facility.
Among others, president of the association Osman Gani, secretary
general Imran Hasan, adviser Khandaker Ruhul Amin, joint secretary
general Firoz Alam Sumon, organizing secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib
and treasurer Tawfiq Elahi spoke the press conference.
