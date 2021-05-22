Babu Nagari’s PA Faruki placed on four-day remand in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – A Chatogram court today granted a four-day remand to Enamul Hasan Faruki, personal assistant(PA) of Hefajat-e-Islam’s convening committee Amir Junayed Babunagari, in a sabotage case filed with Hathazari thana.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Helal Uddin granted the remand after hearing.

Hathazari thana police sought a 10-day remand for interrogation to Faruki, however, the court granted four days remand.

A team of RAB-7 detained Enamul Hasan Faruki from Fatehabad area in Hathazari upazila of the district early today.

Several cases were pending against him. He was the publicity secretary of Hathazari Upazila unit of Hefazat Islam.