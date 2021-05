ZCZC

Gaza government offices to reopen Sunday: statement

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, May 22, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Gaza authorities Saturday said government offices were to reopen the following day after a ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the enclave run by Islamist group Hamas.

“Official working hours return to all ministries and governmental institutions from tomorrow Sunday morning,” an official statement said.

