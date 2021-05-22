BSS-39 Democracy restores with homecoming of Sheikh Hasina: Amu

ZCZC

Democracy restores with homecoming of Sheikh Hasina: Amu

DHAKA, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Coordinator and spokesman of the Awami

League-led 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu today said the country’s

democracy has been restored with the homecoming (return) of

Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled the Independence

brought by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman,” he told a virtual discussion of 14-party combine marking

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s historic Homecoming Day here.

Amu, also ruling AL’s advisory council member, said the unity of

the pro-liberation political parties was formed under the charismatic

leadership of Sheikh Hasina to combat militancy and build a

non-communal Bangladesh.

Referring to the 1975’s fateful political situation when

Bangabandhu along with most of his family members were assassinated,

he said after then the Bangalis were waiting for the auspicious day

like May 17 as Sheikh Hasina returned to her motherland from exile to

complete the unfinished tasks of the Father of the Nation.

Assuming the office, Amu said, Sheikh Hasina meantime took

Bangladesh on the highway of development by undertaking various tasks

and projects, including resolving enclave problems, making border

agreements, conquering maritime boundaries, alleviating poverty and

eradicating the culture of impunity.

Speaking on the occasion, AL Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed

said Sheikh Hasina has been leading the Awami League for four decades

with honesty, dedication and efficiency.

“If Sheikh Hasina hadn’t returned to Bangladesh from the exile, the

Bangabandhu’s murderers and the war criminals wouldn’t have tried at

all,” observed senior AL leader.

Awami League joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, also

Information and Broadcasting Minister, said country’s hard-earned

democracy was established with the return of Bangabandhu’s daughter

Sheikh Hasina.

“People got back the right to vote and having rice . . . Today,

Sheikh Hasina is widely acclaimed across the globe all over the world

for her visionary and courageous leadership,” the minister added.

Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon bitterly criticized the

bureaucratic complexities and corruption, saying, “Country’s common

people are not getting the benefits of the government’s positive

actions due to corrupt practices and bureaucratic complexities.”

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haque Inu, also

former information minister, said we must tackle the ongoing

coronavirus pandemic, corruption and militancy forever to make the

country’s ongoing development sustainable being imbued with the spirit

of the Liberation War.

AL central leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Birbikram,

Jatiya Party (JP) general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh

Tarikat Federation chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Gano

Azadi League president Advocate SK Sikder and Ganotanri Party general

secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain also spoke.

AL’s Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das conducted the meeting.

