BSS-39 Democracy restores with homecoming of Sheikh Hasina: Amu

Democracy restores with homecoming of Sheikh Hasina: Amu
DHAKA, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Coordinator and spokesman of the Awami
League-led 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu today said the country’s
democracy has been restored with the homecoming (return) of
Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled the Independence
brought by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman,” he told a virtual discussion of 14-party combine marking
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s historic Homecoming Day here.
Amu, also ruling AL’s advisory council member, said the unity of
the pro-liberation political parties was formed under the charismatic
leadership of Sheikh Hasina to combat militancy and build a
non-communal Bangladesh.
Referring to the 1975’s fateful political situation when
Bangabandhu along with most of his family members were assassinated,
he said after then the Bangalis were waiting for the auspicious day
like May 17 as Sheikh Hasina returned to her motherland from exile to
complete the unfinished tasks of the Father of the Nation.
Assuming the office, Amu said, Sheikh Hasina meantime took
Bangladesh on the highway of development by undertaking various tasks
and projects, including resolving enclave problems, making border
agreements, conquering maritime boundaries, alleviating poverty and
eradicating the culture of impunity.
Speaking on the occasion, AL Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed
said Sheikh Hasina has been leading the Awami League for four decades
with honesty, dedication and efficiency.
“If Sheikh Hasina hadn’t returned to Bangladesh from the exile, the
Bangabandhu’s murderers and the war criminals wouldn’t have tried at
all,” observed senior AL leader.
Awami League joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, also
Information and Broadcasting Minister, said country’s hard-earned
democracy was established with the return of Bangabandhu’s daughter
Sheikh Hasina.
“People got back the right to vote and having rice . . . Today,
Sheikh Hasina is widely acclaimed across the globe all over the world
for her visionary and courageous leadership,” the minister added.
Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon bitterly criticized the
bureaucratic complexities and corruption, saying, “Country’s common
people are not getting the benefits of the government’s positive
actions due to corrupt practices and bureaucratic complexities.”
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haque Inu, also
former information minister, said we must tackle the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic, corruption and militancy forever to make the
country’s ongoing development sustainable being imbued with the spirit
of the Liberation War.
AL central leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Birbikram,
Jatiya Party (JP) general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh
Tarikat Federation chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Gano
Azadi League president Advocate SK Sikder and Ganotanri Party general
secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain also spoke.
AL’s Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das conducted the meeting.
