BSS-38 Health Minister urges all to work unitedly for country’s development

ZCZC
BSS-38
ZAHID-UNITED
Health Minister urges all to work unitedly for country’s development
MANIKGANJ, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister
Zahid Maleque today urged all to work unitedly for development of the
country.
“If there is any anomalies it must be solved through proper lawful
way as there is rule of law in Bangladesh,” he told a discussion with
the local Awami League leaders held at the Suvro Center at Garpara
here this evening.
Zahid Maleque said: “Nobody is above the law. Law is for betterment
of the people and we have to abide by the law of the country.”
“We expected 8% GDP in the country. But it is being hampered due to
the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
He, however, said political leaders, government officials and
journalists all are working for development of the country.
Manikganj district Awami League General Secretary Advocate Abdus
Salam, District Awami League Vice-President Advocate Abdul Majid
Photo, Manikganj Pourasava Mayor Md. Ramjan Ali, District Awami League
Joint Secretary AFM Sultanul Azam Khan Apel and Organizing Secretary
Sudeb Saha, among others, were present on the occasion.
BSS/CORR/MRU/2120hrs