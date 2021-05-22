BSS-38 Health Minister urges all to work unitedly for country’s development

ZCZC

Health Minister urges all to work unitedly for country’s development

MANIKGANJ, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister

Zahid Maleque today urged all to work unitedly for development of the

country.

“If there is any anomalies it must be solved through proper lawful

way as there is rule of law in Bangladesh,” he told a discussion with

the local Awami League leaders held at the Suvro Center at Garpara

here this evening.

Zahid Maleque said: “Nobody is above the law. Law is for betterment

of the people and we have to abide by the law of the country.”

“We expected 8% GDP in the country. But it is being hampered due to

the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He, however, said political leaders, government officials and

journalists all are working for development of the country.

Manikganj district Awami League General Secretary Advocate Abdus

Salam, District Awami League Vice-President Advocate Abdul Majid

Photo, Manikganj Pourasava Mayor Md. Ramjan Ali, District Awami League

Joint Secretary AFM Sultanul Azam Khan Apel and Organizing Secretary

Sudeb Saha, among others, were present on the occasion.

