BSS-16 100 families get cash aid in Naogaon

ZCZC

BSS-16

CASH-INCENTIVE-NAOGAON

100 families get cash aid in Naogaon

NAOGAON, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 100 COVID-19 pandemic affected families including transport workers and artists in Sadar upazila of the district received Taka 5000 in cash each provided by Jamuna Bank Ltd in response to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Harun-ur-Rashid distributed the cash incentives of different professions including transport workers, small entrepreneurs, freedom fighters, barbers and artists families as the chief guest at the Upazila Parishad auditorium with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mirza Imam Uddin in the chair this afternoon abiding by the health directives.

Former Chairman of Jamuna Bank and current Managing Director of Belcon Company Limited Md. Belal Hossain, former Commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Naogaon District Unit Command Md. Harun-ul-Rashid and President of Naogaon District Press Club Biswajit Sarkar Moni, among others, were present as special guests on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Harun-ur-Rashid said the Jamuna Bank provided the cash incentives in response to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support.

“The government has stood beside jobless, destitute, unemployed and helpless people during the epidemic situation,” he added.

Under the programme, a total of cash Taka 5 lakh was distributed to the families, UNO Mirza Imam Uddin told BSS.

BSS/ND/CORR/TRAN/MR/MMA/1633HRS