BSS-15 2 killed, 3 injured in truck-ambulance collision in Narayanganj

2 killed, 3 injured in truck-ambulance collision in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance at Sonargaon of the district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Humayun, 40, and Faruk Hossain, 35.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kanchpur Highway Police Arif Khan told BSS that the accident took place in front of Ananta Garments on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Nayabari area of Sonargaon upazila.

The ambulance collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction before Ananta Garments in the Cute Polli area of Kanchpur, killing Humayun on the spot and injuring Faruk severely.

Faruk later died on the way to the hospital

Police seized the truck thought to be responsible for the accident but its driver managed to flee.

