BSS-14 BNP incites anti-govt sentiments in guise of media’s friend: Quader

ZCZC

BSS-14

QUADER-BNP-MEDIA

BNP incites anti-govt sentiments in guise of media’s friend: Quader

DHAKA, May 22, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those who had acted monstrously against the media and free journalism are now inciting anti-government sentiments by disguising themselves as friends of the media.

“People know the BNP very well. None of their misdeeds will be successful. When the BNP was in power, they acted monstrously against the media and free-journalism. But now they are inciting anti-government sentiments disguising themselves as friend of the media,” he said.

Quader said this while addressing virtually a discussion held at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue here from his official residence on the occasion of the founding anniversary of Matsyajibi League.

Mentioning that the people of the country have not forgotten the monstrous atrocities perpetrated by the BNP-led alliance when it came to power in 2001, the AL general secretary said BNP is the bearer and carrier of politics of murder, terrorism and conspiracy in this country and they still continue such ideology.

Quader said that a party like BNP, which had lost its ability of waging any movement, has now become a provocateur.

Earlier, they had given direct and indirect support to the students in the road safety movement, quota reform movement and anti-sculpture movement in the country, he added.

BNP is trying to move forward by relying on the movement of others, he said, adding that all of their lies and parasitic politics are proof of their (BNP) ‘spinelessness’.

With Awami Matsyajibi League President Saidur Rahman in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, AL Central Committee members ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar and Shahabuddin Faraji and Matsyajibi League General Secretary Asgar Naskar.

BSS/BKD/SRH/GA/1633 HRS