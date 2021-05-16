BFF-17 Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

ZCZC

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, May 16, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The two sides clashed on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which had seen intense fighting since May 1 after the US military began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan, an Afghan military spokesman and a local official said.

“The Taliban and government forces in Helmand clashed as the ceasefire ended,” Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, told AFP.

