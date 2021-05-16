4 killed, 3 injured in Rajshahi thunderbolt strikes

RAJSHAHI, May 16, 2021 (BSS)- Four people were killed and three others injured in thunderbolt strikes at three separate places in the district on Saturday.

Locals said the deceased were identified as Babu Islam, 23, son of Eshar Ali, and Rony Islam, 33, son of late Saidul Islam, both of Maria village under Durgapur Upazila, 43, Nizam Uddin, 55, of Hazrapara village under Bagmara upazila and Jahurul Islam, 32, of Chakarpara village under Bagha upazila.

Four people sustained injuries in the thunderbolt strikes while they were plucking mango in Sultanpur area under Bagmara upazila on Saturday afternoon.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby clinic where the attending doctors declared Babu and Rony dead, said Mustaque Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station.

Two others were hit by the lightning while they were harvesting paddy at Hazrapukur village. They were immediately transported to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex where the attending doctors declared Nizam Uddin dead, the police officer added.

On the other hand, Jahurul Islam who sustained injuries by the thunderbolt while collecting fallen mango in his village orchard, succumbed to his injuries at Bagha Upazila Health Complex, said Shafiqur Rahman, chairman of Baosha Union Parishad (UP).