BSS-24 Govt extends closure of educational institutions till May 29

Govt extends closure of educational institutions till May 29

DHAKA, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – The government has extended closure of all educational institutions across the country till May 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Considering the health and overall safety of students, teachers, staff and guardians as the infection of coronvirus is on rising trend, and following the advice of the National Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the ongoing closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions has been extended till May 29, said an Education Ministry press release here today.

Online academic activities will continue and the students and guardians should follow the health guidelines during the closure, it said.

