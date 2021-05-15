BFF-29 Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza: statement

ZCZC
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS
Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel flattens AP news office in
Gaza: statement
JERUSALEM, May 15, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that Israel did its utmost to
safeguard civilians in its Gaza bombing campaign, after an air strike
demolished a tower hosting the Associated Press news agency.
“Netanyahu stressed that Israel is doing everything to avoid
harming those uninvolved,” a readout from the Israeli premier’s office
said.
“The proof is that towers containing terror sites are cleared of
uninvolved people prior to being attacked.”
BSS/AFP/MRU/2302hrs