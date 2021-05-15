BFF-29 Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza: statement

ZCZC

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel flattens AP news office in

Gaza: statement

JERUSALEM, May 15, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Prime Minister Benjamin

Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that Israel did its utmost to

safeguard civilians in its Gaza bombing campaign, after an air strike

demolished a tower hosting the Associated Press news agency.

“Netanyahu stressed that Israel is doing everything to avoid

harming those uninvolved,” a readout from the Israeli premier’s office

said.

“The proof is that towers containing terror sites are cleared of

uninvolved people prior to being attacked.”

BSS/AFP/MRU/2302hrs