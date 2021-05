BFF-28 List of registered candidates for Iran presidential poll

ZCZC

List of registered candidates for Iran presidential poll

TEHRAN, May 15, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – A five-day registration period for

Iran’s June 18 presidential election ended on Saturday, with more than

300 people signing up — mostly political unknowns.

Only a small number will be allowed to run after passing a validation

process by the Guardian Council, an unelected body responsible for

overseeing elections.

According to the official calendar, the council is set to announce

the final names on May 26-27.

Below is a list of better-known candidates:

– Mohammad Abbasi, ex-minister (conservative)

– Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, MP, ex-chief of the Atomic Energy

Organization of Iran (ultraconservative)

– Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, president from 2005-2013 (ultraconservative)

– Abbas Akhoundi, ex-minister (reformist)

– Hossein Dehqan, ex-minister, advisor to supreme leader (conservative)

– Saeed Jalili, ex-secretary of Supreme National Security Council

(ultraconservative)

– Rostam Ghasemi, ex-minister (ultraconservative)

– Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, MP (ultraconservative)

– Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, head of Tehran City Council (reformist)

– Abdolnasser Hemmati, Central Bank governor (reformist)

– Shamsodin Hosseini, MP (conservative)

– Eshaq Jahangiri, first vice-president (reformist)

– Ali Larijani, advisor to supreme leader, ex-parliament speaker

from 2008-2020, presidential candidate in 2005 (moderate conservative)

– Mohsen Mehralizadeh, ex-vice president, candidate in 2005 (reformist)

– Saeed Mohammad, Revolutionary Guards general (ultraconservative)

– Ali Motahari, ex-MP (independent)

– Masoud Pezeshkian, MP, ex-minister (reformist)

– Ebrahim Raisi, judiciary chief, candidate in 2017 (ultraconservative)

– Mohsen Rezai, secretary of Expediency Council, ex-Revolutionary

Guards commander from 1981-1997, candidate in 2005, 2009 and 2017

(ultraconservative)

– Mahmoud Sadeghi, ex-MP (reformist)

– Mohammad Shariatmadari, labour minister (reformist)

– Zahra Shojaei, ex-presidential aide for women’s affairs (reformist)

– Hassan Sobhani, ex-MP (moderate conservative)

– Mostafa Tajzadeh, ex-deputy minister (reformist)

– Alireza Zakani, MP (ultraconservative)

– Ezzatollah Zarghami, ex-state TV chief (conservative)

BSS/AFP/MRU/2201hrs