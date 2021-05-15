BSS-06 94.36pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

ZCZC

94.36pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – Around 94.36 percent of coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients have recovered in Rangpur division where infection rate still continues to show a slowly rising trend in recent days.

“A total of 17,282 coronavirus patients out total 18,314 have healed at the average recovery rate of 94.36 percent in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

Meanwhile, 17 more coronavirus infected patients recovered on Friday raising their total number to 17,282 in the division.

The 17,282 recovered patients include 4,476 of Rangpur, 807 of Panchagarh, 1,486 of Nilphamari, 1,019 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,542 of Thakurgaon, 5,266 of Dinajpur and 1,667 of Gaibandha districts.

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,28,612 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Thursday, and of them, 18,314 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.24 percent.

“The district-wise break up of 18,314 infected patients stands at 4,784 in Rangpur, 832 in Panchagarh, 1,551 in Nilphamari, 1,049 in Lalmonirhat, 1,175 in Kurigram, 1,651 in Thakurgaon, 5,545 in Dinajpur and 1,727 in Gaibandha of the division,” he added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the COVID-19 related death toll remained steady at 368 as no more death was reported from the division during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 48 infected patients died from April 10 to May 15 last, the highest number of deaths in the last 35 days, in the division since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The district-wise break up of the 368 fatalities stands at 86 in Rangpur, 136 in Dinajpur, 38 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 19 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 2.01 percent, which is the highest average fatality rate in the division since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the 18,314 infected patients, 49 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 16 at ICU beds and four at High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, after recovery of 17,282 people and 368 deaths while 639 are remaining in home isolation in the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,05,339 people of the division were put in institutional isolation or home quarantines, and of them, 1,02,163 released till Saturday morning.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 3,22,726 got the second dose of the jab till Wednesday last in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu called upon everyone to sincerely abide by the health directives for controlling further spread of the deadly virus.

