BSS-05 2,000 distressed people get improved foods in Rangpur

2,000 distressed people get improved foods in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – More than 2,000 poor, distressed, unprivileged and socially backward people got improved foods (Biryani) at their doorsteps after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across the metropolitan city on Friday.

Officials of the district administration with assistance of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry distributed the foods among them at Government College Road, Honumantola, Station Road, Alamnagar and different slum areas in the city.

Talking to reporters, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Raihanul Islam said that the district administration earlier distributed Iftar items among the poor during the holy month of Ramadan abiding by the health directives.

“As part of various activities taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the district administration distributed the high quality foods among the poor. We reached the food packets to 2,000 distressed people at their doorsteps on the Eid-ul-Fitr day,” he said.

Raihanul Islam also said that the food distribution activities were carried out at the initiative of the district administration and Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The district administration also distributed food among the needy people in different areas of Rangpur city on Eid-ul-Fitr day last year.

After getting quality foods on the Eid-ul-Fitr day, destitute people expressed happiness with smiling faces as one packet of Biryani had doubled their Eid joy.

Talking to BSS after getting a packet of Biryani, elderly citizen Ratan Mian, 72, at Alamnagar Rail Station area in the city expressed his pleasure.

Similarly, destitute women Sumona Khatun and Sajeda Begum of Government College Road area said they were highly delighted after getting the quality food on the Eid-ul-Fitr day.

