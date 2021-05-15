BSS-03 29,839 cure from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

ZCZC

29,839 cure from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – With recoveries of 82 more coronavirus infected people on Friday, the total number of the cured patients from the lethal virus reached 29,839 in the division, said an official report today.

A total of 3,702 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 513, including 305 in Bogura and 76 in Rajshahi including 49 in its city while no fatality was reported afresh today.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 8,063 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,868 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 52 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows a declining trend compared to the previous day’s number 60, raising the total infected patients to 32,892, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 20 were detected in Pabna, followed by 10 in Bogura, nine in Naogaon, six in Natore, four in Sirajganj, two in Rajshahi city and in Joypurhat districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 8,011 in Rajshahi including 6,427 in its city, 1,083 in Chapainawabganj, 2,089 in Naogaon, 1,587 in Natore, 1,613 in Joypurhat, 12,054 in Bogura, 3,525 in Sirajganj and 2,930 in Pabna.

Fifteen more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 25 others were released from quarantine during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

A total of 71,413 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 70,022 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,71,991 people received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 5,340 people including 2,125 females took the second jab Wednesday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS today.

He said 310 including 137 females received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 633 people including 231 females in Rajshahi district, 469 including 171 females in Chapainawabganj, 376 including 158 females in Natore and 903 people including 376 females in Naogaon have got the vaccines Wednesday.

