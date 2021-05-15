3 killed, 7 injured in C’nawabganj road accident

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a road mishap in Dhansura area on the Adda-Nachole road under Nachole upazila in the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Jahidul, 23, son of Jamidar Hossain, Abdul Malek, 40, son of Karimon Mondol and Rezaul Karim, 45, son of late Yunus Ali all of Nandalalpur village under Chowdala union of Gomostapur upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said the labourers were returning home with their harvest by a truck from their crop land and suddenly collided head on with a bhutbhuti on the Adda-Nachole road at around 8.15 am, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Being informed, a rescue team of Fire Service from Nachole rushed to the spot and took them to the upazila health complex.

Five of the injured persons were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical.

One remained admitted to the health complex and another was released after first aid.

Nachole upazila chairman Md. Abdul Kader and officer in charge of Nachole Salim Reza confirmed this.