BSS-04 Two killed in road accidents in Bogura

Two killed in road accidents in Bogura

BOGURA, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – Two people were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nurunnabi, 23, son of Ashraf Ali, resident of Sajapur Kazipara in Shajahanpur upazila of the district and Milon Chandra Pramanik alias Palash, 25, son of Saka Chandra Pramanik, resident of puran area in Sadar upazila.

Highway police camp of Shajahanpur ASI Al Hasan said the first accident occurred in a head-on collision with a motorcycle and a private car coming from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Bogura highway at Majhira area of Shajahanpur upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, two persons including Nurunnabi seriously injured.

Later, they were admitted to a hospital. He died on Friday at 6:45. A person of the car was arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile, another road incident took place in front of SOS School on Matidali-Barpur Highway under Sadar upazila at around 1.30 pm on Friday. Motorcycle rider Milon Chandra Pramanik Palash and Moin uddin were seriously injured in the accident.

Later, police and local rushed them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Milon Chandra Pramanik Palash dead, Sadar police sources said.

