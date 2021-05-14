BFF-20 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: new toll

ZCZC

10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: new toll

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories, May 14, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The

number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the

occupied West Bank on Friday has risen to 10, the Palestinian health

ministry said.

Violent protests have erupted across the territory, with mainly

young Palestinians hurling stones, Molotov cocktails and other

projectiles at Israeli forces who have responded with tear gas, rubber

bullet and live rounds, multiple sources said.

