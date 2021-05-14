BFF-20 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: new toll

ZCZC
BFF-20
ISRAEL-CONFLICT
URGENT
10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: new toll
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories, May 14, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The
number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the
occupied West Bank on Friday has risen to 10, the Palestinian health
ministry said.
Violent protests have erupted across the territory, with mainly
young Palestinians hurling stones, Molotov cocktails and other
projectiles at Israeli forces who have responded with tear gas, rubber
bullet and live rounds, multiple sources said.
BSS/AF/MRU/2309hrs