BFF-19 2 Lebanese wounded by Israelis at border protest: state media

2 Lebanese wounded by Israelis at border protest: state media

KFARKILA, Liban, May 14, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Two Lebanese demonstrators

were wounded by Israeli fire Friday when dozens rallied on the

Lebanon-Israel border to protest the Jewish state’s strikes on the

Palestinian Gaza Strip, state media reported.

They were wounded “by two Israeli shells that fell near them after a

number of youths tried to enter the town of Metula” in northern

Israel, the National News Agency said.

In the aftermath, “the Lebanese army and security forces were

deployed… to stop the youths from advancing” again, the NNA added.

The wounded were taken to hospital in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon.

The protesters, some carrying Palestinian flags and that of the

group Hezbollah — arch-enemy of Israel — gathered in the Khiam

plain, opposite Metula, a few dozen metres (yards) from the border, an

AFP photographer said.

They later set fire to the area, with the flames spreading “all the

way to the border”, he added.

The Israeli army confirmed on Twitter its tanks had “fired warning

shots at a number of rioters… who had crossed into Israeli

territory”.

They “sabotaged the fence and set fire to it… before returning to

Lebanese territory”, it added, without mentioning any wounded.

On Thursday, three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon near the

Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh toward Israel, a Lebanese

military source said.

Israel’s army said the rockets landed in the sea.

A source close to Hezbollah said the Lebanese Shiite group had no

link to the incident.

