UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed support for Rohingyas

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – Ahead of next Tuesday’s (18 May) donor

conference and the launch of the 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for

the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, UNHCR is calling for renewed

international commitment, support and solidarity for Rohingya

refugees.

The 2021 JRP brings together the efforts of the government of

Bangladesh, and 134 UN agencies and NGO partners to target almost 1.4

million people this year, a UNHCR press release said.

The US$ 943 million plan seeks to meet the needs of more than

880,000 Rohingya refugees and 472,000 Bangladeshis in the surrounding

host communities in Cox’s Bazar district. Most Rohingya refugees, some

740,000, fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in 2017.

With the refugee crisis in its fourth year, Bangladesh needs robust

and sustained international support to ensure the safety and wellbeing

of stateless Rohingya refugees. This must not become a forgotten

crisis. Both Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh, having generously

hosted them for decades, must see the world standing with them, the

release said.

Adding to the complexity of this crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic has

compounded vulnerabilities for refugees and host communities alike. To

date, the government of Bangladesh, with the support of the

humanitarian community, has effectively managed the COVID-19 response

and the spread of the disease in the Rohingya camps and surrounding

areas, though the trajectory of the virus remains unpredictable.

A coordinated and inclusive response has saved lives. However, it

is critical to ensure the continued delivery of all humanitarian

assistance and protection services.

The needs of Rohingya refugees reach beyond subsistence and

physical safety. Refugees, like any other people, cannot be allowed to

wait for years without access to education and options for a decent

life and a meaningful future.

In order to mitigate the risks of people taking dangerous onward

journeys, more must be done to ensure that refugees have hope in

Bangladesh, and of a future back home in Myanmar. Otherwise, they may

increasingly risk such journeys by land or sea to find a solution

elsewhere.

Last year, the United Nations appealed for more than US$ one

billion to meet the needs of the Rohingya refugees and host

communities in Cox’s Bazar. At the end of 2020, this appeal was just

59.4 percent funded.

“We stress that the international community must not only maintain

support for refugees and their hosts, but also adapt to new and

emerging needs and pursue the search for durable solutions,” UNHCR

spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said.

The search for durable solutions must remain focused on the

voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees

to their homes in Myanmar, when conditions allow them to do so.

However, the ongoing crisis and political instability in Myanmar have

added new layers of complexity to this challenge.

Jointly co-hosted by the government of Bangladesh, the

International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the virtual

2021 JRP launch event will highlight the most immediate needs and

ongoing humanitarian response.

The virtual 2021 JRP launch event is scheduled to be held from

10:00 am to 12:00 pm CEST Geneva (2:00pm – 4:00 pm GMT+6 in Dhaka;

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm GMT+7 in Bangkok) on May 18 next.