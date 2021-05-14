DGHS for delaying return journey of Eid-home-goers

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – The Directorate General of Health

Services (DGHS) has recommended for delaying the return journey of the

people who went home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

“On the occasion of the Eid, people went to their homes ignoring the

health guidelines. That’s why recommendation has been made for

delaying the return journey of those and taking measures so that they

can return (to their respective workplaces) later,” DGHS director

general Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khushid Alam told reporters during his

visit to Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) here today.

He said: “We have increased our capacity in addressing COVID-19, but

we have limitations too. So, we all have to wear masks and must follow

the health guidelines.”

The DGHS chief said the government remains alert so that Indian and

other variants of coronavirus cannot enter the country and he sought

cooperation from all to this end.

If the India-like situation takes place in the country, there will

be a big crisis, he predicted.