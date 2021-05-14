DGHS for delaying return journey of Eid-home-goers

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – The Directorate General of Health
Services (DGHS) has recommended for delaying the return journey of the
people who went home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.
“On the occasion of the Eid, people went to their homes ignoring the
health guidelines. That’s why recommendation has been made for
delaying the return journey of those and taking measures so that they
can return (to their respective workplaces) later,” DGHS director
general Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khushid Alam told reporters during his
visit to Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) here today.
He said: “We have increased our capacity in addressing COVID-19, but
we have limitations too. So, we all have to wear masks and must follow
the health guidelines.”
The DGHS chief said the government remains alert so that Indian and
other variants of coronavirus cannot enter the country and he sought
cooperation from all to this end.
If the India-like situation takes place in the country, there will
be a big crisis, he predicted.