BSS-27, 28 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated countrywide with maintaining health guidelines

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated countrywide with maintaining health guidelines
DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS)- The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest
religious festival of the Muslims, was celebrated across the country
today with maintaining health guidelines and social distancing in view
of the coronavirus pandemic.
With due solemnity, fervor and gaiety, the festival was celebrated
on the first day of Shawwal in Hijri calendar today as Ramadan, the
holy month of keeping fasting, ended on Thursday.
President M Abdul Hamid along with his family members and some
senior government officials offered Eid-ul-Fitr’s prayers at Darbar
hall of Bangabhaban here at 10.30 am, President’s press secretary
Joynal Abedin told BSS.
A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and
progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim
Ummah.
A total of five Eid jamaats were held at the Baitul Mukarram
National Mosque today like every year.
The first Eid jamaat was held at 7 am followed by other four
congregations at the same venue to help the devotees perform Eid
prayers maintaining the social distancing and health guidelines
properly.
The second, third, fourth and fifth Jamaats were held at 8 am, 9 am,
10 am and 10.45 am respectively while separate Imams of the national
mosque conducted those.
Following the eid-jamaats, special doa was also offered seeking
eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of deadly
Covid-19 and also wishing for early recovery of the Covid-19 infected
patients throughout the country as well as across the globe.
In line with the government directives, Dhaka north and south city
corporations decided not to hold any Eid jamaat (congregation) on open
spaces, including at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises,
in the capital.
Besides, the historic Eid jamaat at the Sholakia Maidan in
Kishoreganj has also been cancelled this year amid the COVID-19
situation.
This year the festival came at a time when the entire world is
reeling under the spike of the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic.
The Bangladesh government imposed strict restrictions on all social
gatherings and urged devotees to celebrate the Eid with only family
members indoors instead of visiting relatives’ houses avoiding
gatherings in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
President M Abdul Hamid today urged all to try their best to stand
by the helpless and endangered people around us as the Eid-ul-Fitr
teaches us self-purification and self-control.
“Stand by the helpless and endangered people around us,” he said
while he delivered his speech, greeting the countrymen on the occasion
of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall here.
The President also advised all citizens to follow the complete
health rules, including wearing mask, washing hands regularly and
maintaining social distancing on this joyous Eid occasion.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation on Thursday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all the Freedom Fighters
(FFs) of the country on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Like the previous occasions, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits
and sweetmeats to the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred
families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation
Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital’s
Mohammadpur as a mark of her good wishes for them.
On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Assistant Private Secretary-2
Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher
and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker handed over
these items to them in the morning.
The law enforcement agencies have tightened security measurers
across the country including the capital Dhaka for ensuring peaceful
celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr likewise the previous years.
The special security measures will be continued till third day of
the Eid celebration.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources said as thousands of people
left Dhaka ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, police members are patrolling in
the city to avert any kind of criminal activities including theft,
robbery and snatching.
Apart from police personnel of local police station, members of
Detective Branch (DB) are also deployed in different localities and
alleyways for surveillance, DMP’s media and public relations wing ADC
Md Iftekhairul Islam told BSS.
He said police members are discharging their duties both in uniforms
and plainclothes.
Elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also took adequate security
measures for peaceful holding of Eid congregations at mosques.
RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said
RAB takes special security measures centering Eid celebration and the
force is monitoring the security measures across the country.
RAB’s special patrolling and check-post will be kept continued at
key points in the capital till end of the Eid vacation while
intelligence agencies are also carrying out surveillance in the city.
