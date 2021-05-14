BSS-16 IGP Benazir performs Eid prayers in city

ZCZC

IGP Benazir performs Eid prayers in city

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS)- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed performed his Eid-prayers at city’s Rajarbagh Central Jame Mosque this morning.

He attended the first congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr at the mosque around 8:30 am.

Later, two more Eid congregations were held in the same venue.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam and several senior police officials also performed their Eid prayers maintaining health safety guidelines and social distancing.

