Bangladesh reports 848 fresh cases, 26 deaths from COVID-19

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported 848 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 26 lives.

“The tally of infections has surged to 7,79,535 as 848 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 26 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 26 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 12,102.

It said 10.82 percent of the 7,835 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 459 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 7,20,471 after another 852 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 92.42 percent recovered, while 1.55 percent died.