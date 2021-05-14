Taposh urges all to come Dhaka when lockdown becomes flexible

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has requested those who have gone outside the capital to celebrate Eid with their families to return to Dhaka while the ongoing lockdown becomes flexible.

He made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with media personnel after attending the first Eid-Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here today.

The DSCC mayor wished everyone a happy EidDay saying “We are celebrating Eid-ul-fitr in the midst of the corona epidemic. So everyone should follow the hygiene rulesproperly.”

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Dhaka South City unit of Awami League’s Joint general secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal adn Secretary of Dhaka South City Corporation Akramuzzamanwere present, among others, on the occasion.