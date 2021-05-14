Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated countrywide with maintaining health guidelines

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS)- The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest

religious festival of the Muslims, was celebrated across the country

today with maintaining health guidelines and social distancing in view

of the coronavirus pandemic.

With due solemnity, fervor and gaiety, the festival was celebrated

on the first day of Shawwal in Hijri calendar today as Ramadan, the

holy month of keeping fasting, ended on Thursday.

President M Abdul Hamid along with his family members and some

senior government officials offered Eid-ul-Fitr’s prayers at Darbar

hall of Bangabhaban here at 10.30 am, President’s press secretary

Joynal Abedin told BSS.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and

progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim

Ummah.

A total of five Eid jamaats were held at the Baitul Mukarram

National Mosque today like every year.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7 am followed by other four

congregations at the same venue to help the devotees perform Eid

prayers maintaining the social distancing and health guidelines

properly.

The second, third, fourth and fifth Jamaats were held at 8 am, 9 am,

10 am and 10.45 am respectively while separate Imams of the national

mosque conducted those.

Following the eid-jamaats, special doa was also offered seeking

eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of deadly

Covid-19 and also wishing for early recovery of the Covid-19 infected

patients throughout the country as well as across the globe.

In line with the government directives, Dhaka north and south city

corporations decided not to hold any Eid jamaat (congregation) on open

spaces, including at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises,

in the capital.

Besides, the historic Eid jamaat at the Sholakia Maidan in

Kishoreganj has also been cancelled this year amid the COVID-19

situation.

This year the festival came at a time when the entire world is

reeling under the spike of the second wave of the coronavirus

pandemic.

The Bangladesh government imposed strict restrictions on all social

gatherings and urged devotees to celebrate the Eid with only family

members indoors instead of visiting relatives’ houses avoiding

gatherings in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

President M Abdul Hamid today urged all to try their best to stand

by the helpless and endangered people around us as the Eid-ul-Fitr

teaches us self-purification and self-control.

“Stand by the helpless and endangered people around us,” he said

while he delivered his speech, greeting the countrymen on the occasion

of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall here.

The President also advised all citizens to follow the complete

health rules, including wearing mask, washing hands regularly and

maintaining social distancing on this joyous Eid occasion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all the Freedom Fighters

(FFs) of the country on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like the previous occasions, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits

and sweetmeats to the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred

families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation

Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital’s

Mohammadpur as a mark of her good wishes for them.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Assistant Private Secretary-2

Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher

and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker handed over

these items to them in the morning.

The law enforcement agencies have tightened security measurers

across the country including the capital Dhaka for ensuring peaceful

celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr likewise the previous years.

The special security measures will be continued till third day of

the Eid celebration.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources said as thousands of people

left Dhaka ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, police members are patrolling in

the city to avert any kind of criminal activities including theft,

robbery and snatching.

Apart from police personnel of local police station, members of

Detective Branch (DB) are also deployed in different localities and

alleyways for surveillance, DMP’s media and public relations wing ADC

Md Iftekhairul Islam told BSS.

He said police members are discharging their duties both in uniforms

and plainclothes.

Elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also took adequate security

measures for peaceful holding of Eid congregations at mosques.

RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said

RAB takes special security measures centering Eid celebration and the

force is monitoring the security measures across the country.

RAB’s special patrolling and check-post will be kept continued at

key points in the capital till end of the Eid vacation while

intelligence agencies are also carrying out surveillance in the city.