BSS-13 Hasan prays for COVID19 free world on Eid day

Hasan prays for COVID19 free world on Eid day

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS)- Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest festival of the Muslims, and prayed for free the nation and the world as well from COVID 19.

The minister was exchanging views with newsmen after attending an Eid jamaat (congregation) at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in the capital.

He also prayed for enduring peace in the Palestine.

In his speech, Hasan said, “On this day of holy Eid, I’m praying for Bangladesh and the world as well would be freed from COVID 19. I’m also praying for welfare and prosperity of the country and the people as well. I’m praying that the trend of development and progress that is going on in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will continue.”

He said attacks were carried out on the Muslims of Palestine on the eve of the Eid. “I strongly condemned of the attack and prayed for a long-lasting peace in the Palestine,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

