PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all the Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.

Like the previous occasions, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur as a mark of her good wishes for them.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them in the morning.

The FFs and members of the martyred families expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festivals like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They vowed to resist any act of terror in the name of religion and anti-state activities on the soil of independent Bangladesh at any cost, and also urged the successors of the FFs and future generation for taking lead to this end.

They also wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life, and highly appreciated her farsighted leadership.