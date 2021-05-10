BAPEX to be made int’l standard company: Nasrul

DHAKA, May 10, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that the government is continuing its efforts to turn Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) into an international standard one in gas exploration, extraction and production.

He said this while commenting on adding gas to national grid by BAPEX’s Srikail East-1 gas exploration well in Brahmanbaria and Fenchuganj 4 number well in Sylhet after their successful work-over.

Nasrul said the working area of BAPEX is being expanded gradually, said a press release.

He said the government is working on enhancing the capacity of BAPEX in a planned way by specifying the projects taken as part of future plans to be implanted by BAPEX, modernizing its activities of gas production, drilling, work-over, rig scheduling, exploration (geophysical and geological), modernizing its organizational structure and manpower recruitment.

The release said from today Srikail East-1 exploration well (after the setting up of 8 kilometer gas gathering pipeline up to Srikail gas field process plant) will produce more or less 11 million cubic feet gas every day experimentally and the gas will be added to the national gridline.

The well has probably 71 billion cubic feet gas reserve.

Since May 4, after the successful work-over of Fenchuganj 4 number well, daily more or less 11 million cubic feet gas is being produced experimentally from the new zone and the gas is being added to the national gridline.

The zone has probably 45 billion cubic gas reserve. BAPEX is producing 125-130 million cubic feet gas daily.