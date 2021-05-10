Lightning kills two in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, May 10, 2021(BSS) – Two men were killed by lightning in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district here this noon.

They were Hamidul Islam, 30, son of Abdus Samad and Solayman Ali, 35, son of Fajol Houque .They hailed from Siberhat village and Rajarhat village in the upazila.

Police and family sources said, the thunderbolt was struck on them during the heavy rain as they were outside of their house, leaving them critically injured.

Local people rushed them to Debiganj health complex where attending doctor declared them dead.

Debiganj thana officer-in-charge Md Zamal confirm the incident and a unnatural death(UD) case has been filed with Debiganj police station in this regard.