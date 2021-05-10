BDRCS distributes food among poor people in city

DHAKA, May 10, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) today distributed food among the low-income and floating people amid the ongoing lockdown in the city.

Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Major General (retd) ATM Abdul Wahhab was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme, a BDRCS press release said.

As part of its humanitarian programme, BDRCS has been distributing cooked food items and iftar among 1,000 poor and destitute people daily in the capital since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on August 14 last.