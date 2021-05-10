Covid-19 cases reach 32,568 with 57 new in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 10, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 57 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of the division during the last 24 hours till Monday, climbing the number of infections to 32,568.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant declining trend compared to the previous day’s figure of 57, said the health department sources.

Among the infected patients, 29,291 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 227 new recoveries found during that time, sources said.

A total of 3,678 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,990 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,800 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 101 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 119 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 505 including 303 in Bogura and 75 in Rajshahi while five more fatality reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 18 were detected in Bogura and Pabna each, followed by 12 in Rajshahi city, four in Sirajganj, two in Natore and one each in Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases now stands at 7,952 in Rajshahi including 6,372 in its city, 1,038 in Chapainawabganj, 2,062 in Naogaon, 1,573 in Natore, 1,601 in Joypurhat, 11,990 in Bogura, 3,479 in Sirajganj and 2,873 in Pabna.

A total of 71,215 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 69,595 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

On the other hand, a total of 3,55,973 people received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 9,719 people including 3,683 females took the second jab Sunday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS today.

He said 650 including 282 females received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 1,758 people including 658 females in Rajshahi district, 908 including 321 females in Chapainawabganj, 985 including 342 females in Natore and 1,899 people including 801 females in Naogaon have got the vaccines.

Apart from this, a total of 793 persons including 333 females got vaccines in Pabna, 1,254 including 439 females in Sirajganj, 874 including 303 females in Bogra and 598 including 204 females in Joypurhat today received the vaccines, he added.