PM mourns death of Rajshahi district AL president Meraj Uddin Molla

DHAKA, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of her party’s Rajshahi district unit president and former lawmaker Meraj Uddin Molla.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

