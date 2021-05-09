BSS-48 DSCC gets new CEO

ZCZC

DSCC gets new CEO

DHAKA, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – Additional secretary of the government Farid Ahmad joined today as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh welcomed the newly appointed CEO Farid Ahmad with flowers this afternoon, a DSCC press release said.

Before joining the DSCC, Farid Ahmad, a member of the 11th batch (administration cadre) of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), performed the responsibility of the director general of the Military Lands and Cantonments Department as the additional secretary to the government.

During his career, he served in various capacities, including deputy commissioner of Rangpur, director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), district anti-corruption officer and the personal secretary to the chairman of Rangamati Hill District Council.

